PIA flight narrowly escapes accident after bird strike

LAHORE: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Dubai-bound flight from Lahore, narrowly escaped an accident after a bird collided with the plane, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred shortly after takeoff, prompting the pilot to make an emergency landing.

The PIA flight PK-203, captain immediately contacted air traffic control, requesting permission for an emergency landing and managed to land the plane carrying 150 passengers safely.

A team of PIA engineers from Karachi will travel to Lahore on PK-304 to conduct a thorough inspection of the aircraft. The team will perform a boroscope inspection to assess the damage caused by the bird strike to the engine.

Earlier, the Passengers of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) international flight were left extremely uncomfortable when the washroom of the aeroplane started leaking during mid-flight.

Read more: VIDEO: PIA PLANE FACES WASHROOM LEAKAGE MID-FLIGHT

The unpleasant video of the incident went viral on social media which showed the leakage of the washroom of the PIA’s Boeing 777 aircraft travelling from Istanbul – Turkey to Islamabad.

The leakage led to dirty water, defecation and toilet paper piling up throughout the plane, causing a strong unpleasant odour that left passengers feeling extremely uncomfortable.

The airline apologized for the inconvenience caused to the passengers and assured them that necessary measures would be taken to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.