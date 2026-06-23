DUBAI: Dubai Land Department has rolled out a new rental payment system that lets tenants pay monthly instead of handing over one or two big cheques a year. The “Flexi Rent” scheme went live Tuesday.

For years Dubai’s rental market ran on annual, bi-annual, quarterly or four-cheque contracts. That model put pressure on families who had to arrange large sums upfront. Flexi Rent is designed to change that. The goal is to make housing more accessible and cut the financial stress that comes with lump-sum payments.

According to Gulf News, tenants can pick payment schedules based on what the landlord and property management company offer. Options include monthly, quarterly and semi-annual installments. In some cases the schedule can stretch across 12 months, so rent lines up with salary cycles and other bills.

Twelve major real estate firms signed on for the pilot. Wasl Properties, Deyaar Property Management, Dubai World Real Estate, Modern Real Estate, Dubai Investment Real Estate, SBK Real Estate, Rocky Real Estate, SRG Properties, Harbor Real Estate, Driven Properties and Al Showaib Real Estate will implement Flexi Rent on vacant and occupied units. They’ll handle contracts, payments and tenant information.

Current tenants aren’t left out. Residents already on annual or multi-cheque agreements can contact their landlord or management company to switch terms to the Flexi Rent model.

The scheme also adds extras. Some landlords will offer grace periods, revised schedules and promotional offers. A few will waive admin fees for late cheque deposits or rent increases. Payment methods include credit cards, debit cards and cheques, giving tenants more ways to pay.

The launch comes as Dubai’s rental market keeps expanding. DLD data shows around 1.2 million tenancy contracts were registered last year, covering new leases and renewals. Officials expect flexible payments to reduce tenant defaults while helping landlords keep occupancy rates steady.

Flexi Rent aligns with Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, which pushes innovation and user-friendly services. It also supports Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to position the city among the world’s top places to live, work and invest.

DLD will monitor the pilot through occupancy rates, number of contracts signed under Flexi Rent, payment compliance and tenant feedback. If results hold, the department plans to expand the program across Dubai’s wider real estate market in the coming months.

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