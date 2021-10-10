Dubai police seize cocaine worth $136 mln

Dubai police seized 500 kilograms of pure cocaine worth more than 500 million dirhams ($136 million) in a drugs raid, Dubai’s media office said on Sunday.

The police arrested one person of Middle-Eastern origins, who was operating as an intermediary for an international drug syndicate, the media office added.

“The narcotics, worth more than 500 million dirhams ($136 million) in street value, were well-hidden within the structure of a cargo container.”

Police said they foiled the smuggling attempt after receiving a tip about a cargo container carrying the contraband through a sea port.

“Once the shipment arrived, the suspect transported the illegal drugs to another emirate and stored them in a warehouse with the aim of selling and promoting the harmful toxins,” said Eid Mohammed Thani Hareb, director of the Anti-Narcotics Department, according to the statement.

It added that security officers raided the warehouse and caught the man “red-handed”.

