Dubai police seize cocaine worth $136 mln

Dubai police seized 500 kilograms of pure cocaine worth more than 500 million dirhams ($136 million) in a drugs raid, Dubai’s media office said on Sunday.
The police arrested one person of Middle-Eastern origins, who was operating as an intermediary for an international drug syndicate, the media office added.
“The narcotics, worth more than 500 million dirhams ($136 million) in street value, were well-hidden within the structure of a cargo container.”
Police said they foiled the smuggling attempt after receiving a tip about a cargo container carrying the contraband through a sea port.
#News | Dubai Police foils Drug Smuggling Attempt Worth Dh500 Million
Details: https://t.co/TxGnc43jm4#YourSecurityOurHappiness pic.twitter.com/VD7cPfgR0c
— Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) October 10, 2021
“Once the shipment arrived, the suspect transported the illegal drugs to another emirate and stored them in a warehouse with the aim of selling and promoting the harmful toxins,” said Eid Mohammed Thani Hareb, director of the Anti-Narcotics Department, according to the statement.
It added that security officers raided the warehouse and caught the man “red-handed”.
. @DubaiPoliceHQ foils Drug Smuggling Attempt Worth AED 500 Million. #Dubai pic.twitter.com/JWErGbEkAZ
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 10, 2021
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!