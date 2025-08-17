Why was Ducky Bhai really arrested? Here is what we know so far

LAHORE: Fresh details have surfaced in the case of YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, following his recent arrest at Lahore Airport by National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), ARY News reported.

According to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Saad ur Rehman a.k.a Ducky Bhai is accused of money laundering through online gambling apps. The FIR alleges that he promoted betting platforms on social media, luring people into gambling and unlawful investment schemes.

NCCIA investigators confirmed the recovery of mobile phones, suspicious WhatsApp contacts, and other digital data from Ducky Bhai’s possession. Officials claim to have also found evidence of illegal financial transactions linked to gambling networks.

The FIR further states that Ducky Bhai used his online influence to promote gambling apps, encouraging followers to engage in activities deemed unlawful under national laws.

Authorities have also begun a probe into his assets to trace any wealth generated through these channels.

Officials confirmed that Ducky Bhai was presented before a duty magistrate in Lahore, where the remand was granted. Assistant Director Shoaib Riaz stated that investigations into the case are currently underway.

The NCCIA has secured a two-day physical remand of YouTuber Saad, popularly known as Ducky Bhai.

The Cyber Crime Agency has said that investigations are ongoing, with more evidence expected to be presented in the coming days.

This is not the first time Ducky Bhai has faced legal trouble. In April 2025, police registered a case against the YouTuber after a reckless motorway stunt he performed went viral on social media.

In the video, Ducky Bhai can be seen driving a car at a speed exceeding 200 kilometers per hour, with his foot on the steering wheel and his eyes closed, pretending to be asleep. The dangerous stunt sparked widespread criticism online and caught the attention of the authorities.

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) lodged an FIR at Laksian Police Station in Sargodha under Section 279 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), which pertains to rash driving or riding on a public way.

According to a spokesperson for the Motorway Police, driving in such a manner was extremely dangerous and poses a serious threat to public safety and property. The spokesperson added that such acts, performed for social media attention, are irresponsible and will not be tolerated.