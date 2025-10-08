Ducky Bhai case: Aroob Jatoi gets bail extension

LAHORE: A sessions court on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Aroob Jatoi — wife of popular YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman, known as Ducky Bhai — till October 23 in the case related to the alleged promotion of illegal online gambling applications, ARY News reported.

During the hearing at the Lahore Sessions Court, Aroob Jatoi did not appear before the court. Her lawyer submitted an application seeking a one-day exemption from personal appearance, citing her illness. The counsel also presented a medical certificate in support of the request.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr. Sajida Ahmed heard the case and approved the exemption plea. The court subsequently extended Aroob Jatoi’s interim bail until October 23.

It is worth mentioning that Ducky Bhai and his wife Aroob Jatoi are among several social media influencers booked for allegedly promoting illegal online gambling apps. The case is considered one of the major crackdowns in Pakistan against digital platforms involved in unauthorized online betting promotions.

Earlier, a sessions court dismissed the bail plea of YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman, known as Ducky Bhai, in illegal gambling applications case.

Additional Sessions Judge Sajida Chaudhry conducted the hearing of Ducky Bhai’s bail plea.

During proceedings, the prosecutor argued that Ducky Bhai acted as a brand ambassador for a banned gambling app and promoted it. The app allegedly caused financial losses to numerous individuals.

The prosecutor further stated that evidence of money laundering was uncovered during the investigation, and the accused failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the income generated through the app.

The defense lawyer, however, contested the allegations, arguing that no complainant or eyewitness had come forward and that no gambling app was recovered from the accused. He also stated that PECA Section had been wrongly applied in the case.

Also Read: Court rejects Ducky Bhai’s bail plea in gambling app case