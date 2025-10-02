Court rejects Ducky Bhai's bail plea in gambling app case

LAHORE: A sessions court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman, known as Ducky Bhai, in illegal gambling applications case.

Additional Sessions Judge Sajida Chaudhry conducted the hearing of Ducky Bhai’s bail plea.

During proceedings, the prosecutor argued that Ducky Bhai acted as a brand ambassador for a banned gambling app and promoted it. The app allegedly caused financial losses to numerous individuals.

The prosecutor further stated that evidence of money laundering was uncovered during the investigation, and the accused failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the income generated through the app.

The defense lawyer, however, contested the allegations, arguing that no complainant or eyewitness had come forward and that no gambling app was recovered from the accused. He also stated that PECA Section had been wrongly applied in the case.

The lawyer further contended that if the apps were illegal, it was the responsibility of the PTA or relevant authorities to block them. He said that at the time the FIR was registered, the PTA had neither banned nor declared the apps illegal.

Earlier, the National Cyber Investigation Agency had registered a case against Ducky Bhai for promoting gambling apps. He is currently on judicial remand.