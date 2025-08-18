NCCIA reveals shocking details in Ducky Bhai case

LAHORE: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on Monday revealed sensational details in the case against YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, alias Ducky Bhai, who was arrested at Lahore Airport on charges of money laundering through online gambling applications, ARY News reported.

According to NCCIA officials, Ducky Bhai served as the “country manager” of an illegal gambling app, promoting multiple betting platforms including Binomo, 1xBet, Bet365, and B9 Game via his YouTube channel.

An FIR has been registered against Ducky, which stated that an inquiry was launched on June 13, 2025, after credible reports emerged that several social media influencers were encouraging the public to invest in gambling and betting applications for their own financial gain. The complaint alleged that such promotions led ordinary citizens—already struggling with economic pressures—into heavy financial losses.

Investigators said Ducky Bhai actively incited the public to invest through platforms like Binomo, which collected millions of rupees from users but later defrauded them by refusing payouts. The app itself is not registered in Pakistan, authorities confirmed.

“Despite being summoned, Ducky Bhai allegedly refused to cooperate with the inquiry. His name was subsequently placed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL). He was later intercepted at Allama Iqbal International Airport while attempting to travel abroad”, NCCIA officials stated.

During his arrest, officials recovered an iPhone 16 Pro Max containing WhatsApp chats with individuals linked to Binomo promotions, as well as evidence of receiving illegal payments. According to investigators, the YouTuber failed to justify his promotional videos urging the public to invest in gambling apps.

Authorities further revealed that Ducky Bhai had been appointed “Country Manager” for Binomo without authorization from any Pakistani regulatory body, including the State Bank of Pakistan.

The FIR stated that prima facie evidence exists of offences under sections 13, 14, 25, and 26 of PECA 2016 (amended 2025), and sections 294-13 and 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The role of other accomplices is expected to be determined during the ongoing investigation.

Following his arrest, Ducky Bhai was produced before a duty magistrate and handed over to NCCIA on a two-day physical remand. Officials added that his assets are also being scrutinized, and complete financial records have been summoned.