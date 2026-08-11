US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy ​said on Tuesday he is working to fix ‌telecom issues flagged after a military helicopter, Marine One carrying President Donald Trump last week, came too close to a passenger jet departing ​Reagan Washington National Airport.

The incident raised serious questions ​about why the passenger airplane was allowed to ⁠depart while Marine One was nearby, a time when ​commercial traffic is typically halted.

Following a January 2025 crash between ​a military helicopter and a commercial jet that killed 67 people, the Federal Aviation Administration barred mixed helicopter and jet traffic ​around the airport.

“There have been some telecom issues,” Duffy ​told reporters at Newark Liberty International Airport.

“That’s been now elevated,” he said, ‌adding ⁠that he is working with the FAA on a fix with the White House.

Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford spoke to media at the New Jersey airport ​for an event ​marking the ⁠installation of a new surface movement radar used to improve runway safety.

The FAA is ​spending billions to replace outdated air traffic control ​telecom ⁠infrastructure and radar surveillance systems after a series of failures including significant serious outages covering Newark and Washington traffic ⁠and ​a 2023 failure of an FAA ​system that forced a brief nationwide ground stop.