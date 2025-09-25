Dulquer Salmaan possibly under probe in luxury car smuggling case

Dulquer Salmaan, a charming on-screen persona with a strong pan-Indian following that extends beyond his Malayalam cinema roots, has possibly come under question in Operation Numkhur in connection with the case for illegally smuggling luxury vehicles from Bhutan, as the Customs Preventive Department (CPD) is investigating in this regard. The department officials claimed that Salmaan is among the owners of vehicles suspected of smuggling vehicles to Kerala.

Moreover, the Customs Preventive Commissioner T. Tiju has told ETV Bharat that the operations coinciding with the National Awards ceremony were a business of pure coincidence and explained that the raid date was fixed in further discussion with the RTO state department, as the contemporary, province-wide operation raids needed extensive groundwork.

However, the commissioner Tiju also refuted the conspiracy allegation, refusing speculation as baseless, adding that there was no secrecy surrounding a phone call belled amid the press conference.

Moreover, Tiju clarified that the veteran official had solely asked for a notion on whether to reveal more details at this level.

In addition, Mahin Ansari from Muvattupuzha is the only individual who has been noticed and directed to produce the documents for the vehicle grasped by the department so far. In case documents are found to be ambiguous, he will also be in question.

The Customs officials further stated that a seized Land Cruiser under operation was brought into the Kundannur workshop two weeks earlier. Authorities think the car was brought for modification and registered again with a Kerala registration.

Furthermore, the investigation team doubts that the owners were informed about the information. Also, actor Amit Chakkalakkal may possibly be requisitioned in connection with the high-profile smuggling case.

Additionally, the department has continuously been searching for over a hundred missing cars so far, and it is suspected that owners potentially have hidden their automobiles after hearing of the operations.

Apart from the Customs Department, additional central agencies are involved in the investigation. The Enforcement Directorate has launched a preliminary investigation into potential money laundering related to the importation of vehicles from Bhutan.

The Customs Department has also given information to the GST Department to aid in an investigation into tax evasion related to the registration of smuggled vehicles.