Dwayne Johnson feels emotional parenting daughter Simone

Dwayne Johnson, affectionately known, The Rock, a popular wrestling personality, legendary and charismatic WWE performer, to a highly successful Hollywood career as a box-office star has became upset, expressing sentiments about transformed daughter Simone into incredible human being.

The WWE star The Rock admitted how Simone provides him a deep sense of pride during a talk with MTV UK on September 2 at a special screening for the coming movie The Smashing Machine.

However, the film features Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson as Mark Kerr and Dawn Staples, respectively.

Moreover, the movie is a biopic of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion, who fought against his addiction for painkillers at his career peak.

In addition, the father-daughter duo made an exemplary appearance on the red carpet, breaking silence regarding his daughter when questioned about how proud he is of Simone.

Responding to a question with teary eyes, he stopped for a moment and began to say that he is emotionally very proud of her; he is proud that she opted to do what he has been doing for a long time.

“What actually made me emotional was when I heard her say that she wants to carve out her own path,” the Mummy Returns star pointed out.

Additionally, he urged that it is an easy task for any child to go after their parents and use the influence, but she wanted to do it herself.

“I would have been here anyways; I would have made the call but she never asked me that ‘can you make the call, that’s what makes me proud”, the 53-year-old WWE star concluded.

It is worth noticing for the unfamiliar that The Rock shares his daughter, 24-year-old Simone, with Dany Garcia, his first wife.