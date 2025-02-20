Dumper claims another life in Karachi

KARACHI: Heavy traffic continues to claim lives of masses in Karachi as another motorcyclist succumbed to his wounds after being hit by a dumper, ARY News reported.

As per details, a 19-year-old motorcyclist named Shakir Ali was hit by a speeding dumper near Karsaz on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The injured was rushed to the hospital, but he could not survive and breathed his last at the hospital.

Shakir Ali’s body was handed over to his family.

Amid rising incidents involving heavy traffic, the Sindh government has announced a ban on the entry of dumpers in Karachi during the daytime.

According to the decision, dumpers will only be allowed to enter the city between 11:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

This measure aims to curb the rising number of road accidents caused by heavy vehicles and to improve traffic flow in the city.

In response to the rising number of accidents, the traffic police have taken action, issuing 34,655 challans and arresting 490 drivers. Additionally, 532 vehicle fitness certificates were canceled.

A four-member committee has been formed to investigate the causes of the accidents and suggest measures to improve road safety. The committee will review the fitness certificates of oil tanker dumpers and water tankers as well as and licences of those driving the vehicles.