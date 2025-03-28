Four dead as dumper rammed into five vehicles in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A speeding dumper collided with five vehicles in Islamabad, killing four, injuring seven others, ARY News reported.

As per details, the accident occurred when the dumper truck, traveling at high speed, lost control and rammed into the vehicles.

The driver of the dumper truck fled the scene immediately after the accident, leaving behind the wreckage. Islamabad police rushed to the scene and transported the injured to PIMS Hospital for medical treatment.

Earlier, over just five days, a single dump truck claimed the lives of four individuals, sparking outrage over negligence and lack of regulatory enforcement in Larkana.

Following a string of fatalities in Karachi, dump truck accidents continue to cause chaos in Larkana too.

The most recent incident occurred on Airport Road, where a dump truck operated by Sindh Solid Waste Management tragically struck and killed a woman from Qutub Colony.

Rescue officials confirmed that she succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

This tragic event follows a previous accident involving the same truck just four days earlier, where a mother, her son, and her daughter were killed. This is a biggest question mark on the performances of regulatory enforcement.