Couple dies as car driver hits motorcycle in Karachi

KARACHI: A tragic accident on Karsaz road claimed the lives of a couple after a speeding car ran over their motorcycle, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Rescue officials confirmed that the deceased man was 30 years old, while the woman was 25 years old. The incident has sparked outrage among residents.

Following this tragic Karsaz Road accident, citizens present at the scene apprehended the car driver. In a fit of anger, the mob resorted to physical violence against the driver.

Police arrived promptly after the tragic accident to intervene and took the driver into custody. However, the enraged citizens surrounded the police vehicle, refusing to let the driver be taken away.

The Karsaz Road accident underscores the growing concerns over road safety in the city. Reckless driving and inadequate enforcement of traffic laws continue to claim lives, leaving families devastated.

This tragic accident is a stark reminder of the urgent need for stricter measures to ensure the safety of all road users.

Earlier, the impact of the collision caused the tanker to bend onto the opposite side of the road, resulting in a tragic accident that claimed the lives of a couple and their newborn child.

The victims, identified as Abdul Qayyum and Zainab, were traveling home from Koohi Goth Hospital in Landhi after a medical check-up. Abdul Qayyum was a government employee.

In the aftermath of the incident, enraged citizens vandalized the tanker by smashing its windows and physically assaulted the driver before handing him over to the police.

These accidents and many other like these indicate that Karachi has witnessed a surge in traffic accidents involving heavy vehicles, with over 207 fatalities recorded this year.

The city’s traffic police have been working to curb these incidents by issuing challans and canceling vehicle fitness certificates.

Despite these efforts, accidents like the one on Karsaz Road highlight the persistent challenges in managing road safety.