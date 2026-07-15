Attock: A sub-inspector of the National Highways and Motorway Police was killed on Wednesday after being struck by a dumper truck while performing traffic duty near Kamra on the GT Road, officials said.

The officer, identified as Sub-Inspector Javed Akbar Shinwari, sustained critical injuries when the heavy vehicle hit him during routine traffic duty, according to a Motorway Police spokesperson.

He was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Hazro, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The spokesperson said the dumper truck driver fled the scene immediately after the incident. However, one of the vehicle’s helpers was taken into custody, while police launched a search operation to apprehend the driver.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the crash was caused by the dumper driver’s alleged reckless and negligent driving.

Javed Akbar, a resident of Mardan, is survived by his wife and five children.

Inspector General of the National Highways and Motorway Police Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry expressed deep sorrow over the officer’s death, extending condolences to the bereaved family and paying tribute to his dedication and service.

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He directed the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan also expressed grief over the death of Sub-Inspector Javed Akbar.

He paid tribute to the fallen officer’s service, directed the Motorway Police to investigate the incident, and instructed officials to provide all possible support to the bereaved family.

The minister also prayed for the departed soul and extended his heartfelt condolences to the officer’s family.