The government has restored previous speed limits for motorists travelling on motorways and national highways, in a major decision affecting intercity travel across Pakistan.

According to details, the earlier speed limits have been reinstated with immediate effect. Under the revised arrangement, cars and light vehicles are once again permitted to travel at speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour on motorways.

For passenger and heavy vehicles, the speed limit has been restored to 110 kilometres per hour on motorways, officials confirmed.

Authorities further stated that the previous speed regulations have also been reinstated on national highways for all categories of vehicles, including cars, light transport, passenger coaches, and heavy vehicles.

The Motorway Police said that implementation of the restored speed limits has already begun across Pakistan.

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A spokesperson for the Motorway Police reiterated that while facilitating commuters remains important, road safety continues to be the top priority.

Citizens have been urged to strictly follow speed regulations and traffic laws, wear seatbelts, and ensure cautious driving for safer travel.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Communications of Pakistan, Abdul Aleem Khan, directed the authorities concerned to expedite the implementation of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and introduce cashless electronic toll collection on major highways and motorways across Pakistan to enhance efficiency, security, and public convenience.