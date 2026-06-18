Motorway police ban entry of vehicles without fire extinguishers

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Thursday announced that vehicles without functional fire extinguishers will not be allowed to enter motorways and national highways after June 24, as part of enhanced road safety measures.

In a statement, the NHMP said the presence of a working fire extinguisher has been made mandatory for all vehicles, particularly passenger transport and goods-carrying vehicles.

An NHMP spokesperson said the decision was taken to improve road safety and reduce the risk of fire-related incidents during traffic accidents. The new measures are aimed at protecting lives, property and cargo on highways and motorways across the country.

To support the initiative, the Motorway Police has launched a nationwide fire safety awareness campaign, which will continue until June 24. The campaign seeks to educate drivers and transport operators about the importance of carrying functional fire extinguishers and complying with safety regulations.

اطلاع عام! pic.twitter.com/2Kp6u8x29U — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) June 17, 2026

The spokesperson emphasized that a working fire extinguisher is essential for protecting passengers, drivers and cargo in emergency situations. Motorists have been advised to check the condition and expiry date of their fire extinguishers before traveling.

The NHMP clarified that expired or non-functional fire extinguishers will not be accepted under the new requirements.

The spokesperson warned that strict legal action would be taken against vehicles found operating without fire extinguishers after the awareness campaign concludes on June 24.

He added that public service vehicles and goods transport vehicles lacking functional fire extinguishers would be barred from entering motorways and national highways after the deadline.

The Motorway Police urged transport operators and motorists to comply with the regulations to ensure safer travel and prevent avoidable losses in emergency situations.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Communications of Pakistan, Abdul Aleem Khan, directed the authorities concerned to expedite the implementation of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and introduce cashless electronic toll collection on major highways and motorways across Pakistan to enhance efficiency, security, and public convenience.