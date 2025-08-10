At least 7 dumpers set on fire in Karachi after motorcycle accident

At least seven dumpers were set ablaze by enraged residents following the deaths of a brother and sister in a high-speed, heavy traffic accident on Rashid Minhas Road in Karachi.

A speeding dumper ran over a motorcycle on Rashid Minhas Road in the Federal B Area, killing a 22-year-old woman, Mahnoor, and her 14-year-old brother, Ahmed Raza, while leaving their father critically injured.

Following the incident, angry residents set fire to seven dumpers in the area.

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. SSP Gulberg stated that the dump truck driver has been taken into custody.

Police have arrested 10 suspected individuals involved in the rioting and torching of dump trucks and shifted them to the police station, adding that further arrests will be made with the help of CCTV footage and video evidence.

Meanwhile, officials of the Dump Truck Association staged a sit-in protest on the Super Highway.

Association leader Liaqat Mehsud claimed that not seven but nine of their vehicles had been damaged, vowing not to leave the highway until the culprits are arrested.

Rescue officials said the ill-fated father had taken his children to a wedding ceremony in Malir, and the accident occurred on their way back home to New Karachi.