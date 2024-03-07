‘Dune’ fans disappointed with latest update

Hollywood director Denis Villeneuve disappointed fans of his ‘Dune‘ franchise by announcing that the deleted scenes of his latest film ‘Dune: Part Two‘, also referred to as ‘Dune 2‘ will never be released.

‘Dune: Part Two‘, the second film in the franchise and direct sequel to ‘Dune: Part One‘, hit the theatres on March 1, 2024 and was met with critical acclaim. The film was praised for its gripping storyline, stunning visuals and acting from its cast – led by timothee chalamet, zendaya, rebecca ferguson, Javier Bardem and Austin Butler to name a few.

The film has a running time of 2 hours and 46 minutes. Denis Villeneuve had reportedly admitted that he made some “painful” editing choices.

The fans were expecting to see the deleted scenes in a director’s cut version of the film but Denis Villeneuve has clarified that they would never see the light.

In an interview with the US showbiz news agency Collider, the famed director said he believes the material he removes from his projects is considered dead.

“I’m a strong believer that when it’s not in the movie, it’s dead,” Denis Villeneuve said. “Sometimes I remove shots and I say, ‘I cannot believe I’m cutting this out. I feel like a samurai opening my gut. It’s painful, so I cannot go back after that and create a Frankenstein and try to reanimate things that I killed.

“It’s too painful. When it’s dead, it’s dead, and it’s dead for a reason. But yes, it is a painful project, but it is my job. The movie prevails.”

The filmmaker admitted to being severe in the editing process, adding that he doesn’t think about his ego but makes decisions while keeping the entire project into consideration.

“I’ve made movies in my life that were 75 minutes, and this one is two hours, 45 [minutes], I think. It’s not the runtime, it’s about the storytelling, and I felt that I wanted to create a momentum. I wanted an energy in the movie that I was looking for that excited me, and I thought that was the perfect runtime,” the director said.

‘Dune 2‘, which covers the second half of Frank Herbert’s novel ‘Dune‘, follows Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) becoming the messiah of nomads on a desert planet that has giant worms that protect a precious commodity called Spice.