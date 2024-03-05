Here’s what Denis Villeneuve has planned for ‘Dune 3’

Denis Villeneuve, the director of the critically acclaimed ‘Dune‘ film franchise, shared updates about the possible third film.

The franchise, which is the live adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels of the same name, followed protagonists Prince Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) and Lady Jessica Atreides (Rebecca Ferguson) fighting for survival on a desert planet that has giant worms that protect a commodity called Spice after their family gets betrayed and destroyed by their own relatives.

The project – which also starred Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Javier Bardem in leading roles – received critical acclaim with seven Oscar Award wins.

Its success saw Legendary Pictures giving the green signal to Denis Villeneuve to make the sequel. The sequel, titled ‘Dune: Part Two‘, was released in March 2024. It showed Paul Atreides becoming the Messiah of nomads.

Similar to the first film, the project garnered immense positive reviews.

Denis Villeneuve is reportedly working on ‘Dune 3‘ despite Legendary Pictures not officially approving it. Den of Geek reported that the project will be based on the events of the second book ‘Dune Messiah‘.

He said the prospect of seeing the protagonist’s “terrible purpose” is inevitable. It is pertinent to mention that fans had described the development of the character as scary.

“I think you cannot avoid Paul’s terrible purpose, that’s the structure of this whole enterprise,” he said as quoted in the report. “Saying this, I do not like to comment on ‘Dune Messiah‘ because I’m writing it, and when I’m writing, I love to shut up because it’s a very delicate time where things are fragile, ideas evolve.

“I like to talk about movies when they are alive, finished, and strong enough to walk by themselves. ‘Dune Messiah‘ is barely an embryo.”