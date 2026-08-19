Dune: 3 new teaser shows new look of star-studded cast

Dune: Part Three is all set to hit the theatres by the end of this year. The teaser showcased new looks of the star-studded cast, including Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

A new teaser has been released for Dune: Part Three as IMAX and premium large format screening tickets go on sale. The teaser showcases new looks for the star-studded cast, such as Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, including some new additions.

The Spacing Guild Navigator was shown in all its glory, and in Villeneuve’s new movie, Edric is a pivotal character who travels in a large 10-foot-tall tank filled with orange spice gas. A Guild Navigator is a senior rank of enhanced humans within the Spacing Guild. They are physically transformed through the consumption of massive amounts of spice mélange in a microgravity habitat.

The Navigator named Edric is revealed in the novel Dune Messiah, of which Dune: Part Three is an adaptation, and the orange spice gas helps cloak a conspiracy against Paul Atreides. Edric joins the anti-Atreides faction, and his appearance in Villeneuve’s vision is a tall metal tank that resembles an Egyptian sarcophagus.

Dune: Part Three’s cast includes Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Robert Pattinson, Jason Momoa, Anya Taylor-Joy, Javier Bardem, and many more. The upcoming sci-fi epic is currently contending with the release of the MCU’s major crossover event movie, Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to be released on the same day.

Read More: Dune 3 first-look reveals Timothée Chalamet’s transformation.

Dune: Part Three has given fans IMAX insider screenings, which will allow fans to watch the movie four days before the official release date on December 14. Villeneuve’s movie has IMAX exclusivity for three weeks, which has led to Avengers: Doomsday pivoting and releasing on Infinity Vision for a premium viewing experience for those who wish to see the upcoming Marvel movie in all its glory.

After The Odyssey‘s record-breaking IMAX run, Dune: Part Three could topple the records set by Christopher Nolan. Dune: Part Three travels to theaters on December 18, with early screenings available on December 14.