‘Dune: Part Three’ trailer lands, a day after sneak peek with Zendaya, director Villeneuve

Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve revealed he nearly took a break before completing “Dune: Part Three,” the conclusion to his epic science-fiction trilogy, but changed his mind ​after he saw how audiences embraced the first two films.

“I felt an appetite ‌for the third movie that I was not expecting,” said Villeneuve on Monday in Los Angeles at a preview event for the movie’s trailer, which was released to the public on Tuesday.

The film, distributed by Warner ​Bros arrives in theaters on December 18. It is based on “Dune Messiah,” the second ​book in the “Dune” series of novels written by Frank Herbert, about the ⁠battle for control of the fictional planet of Arrakis, a harsh desert locale that contains ​a valuable spice that can extend life.

The new trailer shows the main character, Paul Atreides, played ​by Timothée Chalamet, and Chani, played by Zendaya, years after the first two films as they ponder their future as parents. The first two films, released in 2021 and 2024, grossed a combined $1.1 billion worldwide and received ​numerous accolades, including several Academy Awards.

Villeneuve describes the third film as a departure from the ​first two, as Paul Atreides must also reckon with the consequences of the power and influence that he ‌holds.

The ⁠director recalled how he kept waking up at night with visions of the final chapter. “I was supposed to do another movie in the meantime but the image kept coming back. And I said, ‘All right, let’s do it.’”

In a surprise, Villeneuve brought out several cast members at the ​event, including Zendaya, Robert ​Pattinson, Anya Taylor-Joy and ⁠Javier Bardem.

Zendaya reflected on how she spent her entire 20s working on the “Dune” films. “They have such a special place in my heart,” the Euphoria ​actor said.

Pattinson, known for his appearances in “The Batman” and the “Twilight” series ​of films, ⁠joins the cast as the antagonist, Scytale. “I absolutely adored these movies – I saw them multiple times in theaters,” he said.

“He’s a very unusual character in the book,” the actor added. “You can’t really tell ⁠whose side ​he’s on. He’s not a conventional bad guy – he ​might even be a good guy. Who knows?”

Villeneuve noted the final movie will take fans to new planets on sets ​that they have yet to see.