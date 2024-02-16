Anya Taylor-Joy joins Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet at ‘Dune: Part Two’ premiere: Is that a hint?

Hollywood starlet Anya Taylor-Joy left many in question as she joined the ensemble cast of ‘Dune: Part Two’ at the star-studded London premiere of the sequel.

The glitzy premiere of the second instalment of the sci-fi epic was held at Leicester Square in London, on Thursday, when Anya Taylor-Joy joined the remaining cast members Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh at the sand-duned red carpet, rising speculations of her casting in the film, which was previously hinted by an alleged mistake of a publication.

While the mistake was rectified and her name from the credits has now been removed, it has been confirmed by an American publication that the actor is indeed playing an important role in the film.

In an interview, the ‘Queen’s Gambit’ star also gave a nod to her casting, when she said joining the franchise was ‘a dream come true’ “The books are incredible, but with this cast and with Denis, it doesn’t get any better than that,” she told the host.

She even went on to term the sci-fi epic as ‘one of the best movies’ she has ever seen in her ‘entire life’. “Genuinely, Denis [Villeneuve] has killed it.”

Pertinent to note here that after much back and forth, due to the disrupted Hollywood release schedule caused by multiple strikes, the second film in the ‘Dune’ franchise is scheduled to hit theatres on March 1.

Apart from Taylor-Joy, American heartthrob Butler also joined the star-studded cast, led by Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya, for the upcoming ‘Dune: Part Two’.