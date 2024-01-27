Zendaya confirms ‘Dune 3’ return with a ‘but’

Hollywood A-lister Zendaya almost gave confirmation of ‘Dune 3’ being in the works, hinting that she will reprise her character of Chani if called.

In a new interview, Zendaya showed her eagerness to return to the sci-fi franchise for the third film, however, maintained that only if she will be called.

When asked if would be down to appear in ‘Dune 3′ titled ‘Messiah’, the ‘Euphoria’ star quickly replied, “Would we be down? I mean of course.”

“Any time Denis [Villeneuve – franchise director] calls it’s a yes from me. I’m excited to see what happens,” she said.

Zendaya added, “I started ‘Messiah’ and I was like, ‘Woah, I’m only shooting the first movie. Let me just go back to the first one.’ It’s so much to take in, but there’s no better hands with better care and love for it than Denis.”

Earlier director Denis Villeneuve also addressed the possibility of completing the ‘Dune’ trilogy with a third film.

In an interview with an American entertainment outlet, he said, “If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream.

“‘Dune Messiah‘ was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero, which is not what [Herbert] wanted to do. My adaptation [of Dune] is closer to his idea that it’s actually a warning,” Villeneuve added.

However, he had clarified that the project was only ‘words on paper’ at that point.

Pertinent to note here that after much back and forth, due to the disrupted Hollywood release schedule caused by multiple strikes, the second film in the ‘Dune’ franchise is scheduled to hit theatres on March 1.

American heartthrob Butler joined the star-studded cast, led by Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya, for the upcoming ‘Dune 2’.

