‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ director, actor quit the show

There is more bad news for ‘Dune‘ franchise fans as one of the directors and actors of its upcoming show ‘Dune: The Sisterhood‘ quit the project.

US entertainment news agency Variety reported that actor Shirley Henderson and director Johan Renck left the HBO Max project due to creative differences.

Shirley Henderson was to play Tula Harkonnen whereas Johan Renck was to direct the initial two episodes of the show. An HBO Max spokesperson said the changes are being made for creating “the best series” possible.

“As ‘Dune: The Sisterhood‘ has entered a pre-scheduled hiatus, there are some creative changes being made to the production in an effort to create the best series possible and stay true to the source material,” an HBO Max spokesperson quoted saying in the report.

The spokesperson added: “Johan Renck has completed his work on the series, and a new director will be brought on; through mutual agreement, Johan is moving on to pursue other projects. Additionally, Shirley Henderson will be exiting the series and will no longer be playing Tula Harkonnen.”

The report stated said the director and the producers did not see eye to eye regarding the project.

However, it is not the first time that producers have bid farewell to the show over creative issues. Its co-showrunner Jon Spaihts parted ways from the show in 2021. He was replaced with Diane Ademu-John, who quit in November.

Screenwriter Alison Schapker is still on board with the project.

