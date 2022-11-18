Zendaya shares picture from ‘Dune: Part Two’ sets

Hollywood actor Zendaya sent fans her love by sharing a picture from the sets of her upcoming sci-fi epic movie “Dune: Part Two“.

Zendaya, who plays Chani, posted a picture of a sunset in the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi where the desert scenes in Denis Villeneuve-direct “Dune: Part Two” are being filmed. The actor, renaming the city planet Arrakis, sent her love from there.

Moreover, the prolific actor opened up about her absence from social media as well in the post too.

“I know I’ve been quiet, but I’m here,” she wrote. Just working as usual. Anyways, sending love from Arrakis,” she wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that her fans were left disappointed due to her limited screen time in the first instalment. “Dune: Part II“, on the other hand, will be a whole different ball game.

“Dune” told the story of the noble Atreides family who becomes embroiled in a war for control over the galaxy’s most valuable asset while its heir Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) becomes troubled by visions of a dark future.

The film featured a stellar cast with the likes of Rebecca Ferguson playing Paul’s mother Lady Jessica Atreides while Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgård, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Chang Chen and Dave Bautista.

They played Duke Leto Atreides, Duncan Idaho, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Thufir Hawat, Gurney Halleck, Stilgar, Dr. Liet Kynes, Dr. Wellington Yueh and Glossu Rabban Harkonnen.

The film received critical acclaim and won six Academy Awards out of 10 nominations. It emerged victorious in Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects categories.

“Dune: Part Two” will release on November 3, 2023.

