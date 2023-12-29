Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ co-star reveals interesting details about Mannat

Indian actor Vikram Kochhar, Shahrukh Khan’s co-star on the recently released ‘Dunki’, spilt interesting details about the latter’s Mumbai residence, Mannat.

Mannat, the house located in Bandara West, Mumbai, where King Khan of Bollywood lives with his family, is one of the main tourist attractions of the country. Apart from the visits of his thousands of fans on the Khan’s birthday every year, Mannat is one of the top sightseeing points for people who visit the metropolitan from other cities.

However, while thousands have seen the place on the outside, one can only imagine what the grand estate looks like within.

But Kochhar, who starred with the actor in his latest release, recalls the time when he got the opportunity to visit the place.

In a conversation with an Indian media outlet, he shared, “It was better than I’d ever imagined. It’s a very comfortable space, and a lot of it has to do with the way Shahrukh sir hosts his guests. It feels like a lived-in place.”

Kochhar continued to reveal, “Sir loves robots, he’s fascinated by technology, [and] that’s why his films have a lot of VFX. Robots were lying around in his house, and he started telling us about them.”

“Everything had a purpose, everybody was taken care of. It was all very nice, the exhausts and ACs were all proper and nice,” added the actor who played Buggu in the film. “Shahrukh sir welcomed us very warmly, [and] fed us amazing snacks. We met his son, AbRam, who was baking a cake that day. He served us the cake he’d made. He’s a very cute and sensible kid. In fact, calling him a kid feels odd.”

Apart from Shahrukh Khan and Vikram Kochhar, Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Grover as his other three friends along with Boman Irani.

It is based on the concept of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’, taken by Indians to immigrate to Western countries.

By the end of day 8 of release, the comedy-drama stands at INR305 crores in worldwide Box Office collection.

