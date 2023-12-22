Shahrukh Khan falls short of blockbuster hat-trick with ‘Dunki’

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan failed to register a blockbuster hat-trick with his latest release ‘Dunki’, after the Box Office success of ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

King Khan falls short of replicating the impact created by his last two releases of this year, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan’, at the Box Office, with his latest and final offering of 2023, ‘Dunki’.

After much anticipation, SRK’s maiden collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani hit the theatres on Thursday, with mixed reviews from the audience and grossing a meagre INR30 crores in its domestic ticket sales on its opening day.

Notably, the domestic first-day earnings of his last two films of the year, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan’ were INR89.5 crore and INR57 crore respectively.

Both the juggernauts entered the coveted 1000-crore club and recorded several Box Office feats during their theatrical run, raising expectations for the comedy-drama, made on a massive budget of INR120 crore.

While the opening-day collections are far from predictions, it is yet to be seen if the film can get cine-goers to theatres in the debut weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajkumar Hirani (@hirani.rajkumar)

Apart from Shahrukh Khan, Hirani’s directorial also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover as his four friends along with Boman Irani. It is based on the concept of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’, taken by Indians to immigrate to Western countries.

Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ falls victim to online piracy