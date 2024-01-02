‘Told me not to expect…’: ‘Dunki’ director reveals Shahrukh Khan’s prediction

Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, of Shahrukh Khan-led ‘Dunki’, reveals the latter’s prediction about Box Office figures of the title.

Despite much anticipation around the maiden collaboration of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani, ‘Dunki’, after their decades-long careers, the former fell short of replicating the massive Box Office impact created by his first two releases of 2023, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan’, with the final offering of the comeback year.

However, the director of the film revealed that SRK wasn’t even expecting those Box Office figures with ‘Dunki’ in the first place.

In a fresh interview with an Indian entertainment portal, Hirani said, “After doing two back-to-back action films, Shah Rukh was looking forward to Dunki. He was happy doing something different, something heartfelt.”

He continued, “He’s a very intelligent man and he knew that the audience was currently drawn to action movies. He always told me not to expect huge initial numbers for Dunki. He knew it was a slow burner, a film that would grow on people and eventually bring families to the theatres.”

“He, more than anyone, was preparing me for this, and that’s exactly what happened. We’ve seen so many families coming together to watch Dunki,” shared the filmmaker.

As per the numbers quoted by Indian media outlets and trade pandits, the title is inching closer to the INR400 crore mark in its global Box Office collection, on day 12 of release.

Apart from Shahrukh Khan, Hirani’s directorial also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover as his four friends along with Boman Irani. The comedy-drama is based on the concept of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’, taken by Indians to immigrate to Western countries.

