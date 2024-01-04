Taapsee Pannu reveals why it was difficult to romance Shahrukh Khan in ‘Dunki’

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who played the love interest of Shahrukh Khan’s character in his latest release ‘Dunki’, revealed why it was difficult for her to romance the King of Romance.

In a new interview with an Indian publication, the latest heroine of Shahrukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu shared that it wasn’t all that easy to film the romance sequences with him, as it seemed on screen, revealing that she almost froze upon looking at him for the first time.

She said, “When you come in front of him – it’s not like he has an intimidating personality, he is a very warm and welcoming person. But because you can see the same man you’ve been seeing for years on the big screen, you just freeze in that moment.”

The ‘Haseen Dillruba’ star added, “I had to constantly keep shaking myself after the first couple of meetings, like, ‘come back to reality.. he’s just sitting there in front of me’. So you’re putting up this very confident and brave front, but you know, mentally, you are in a certain danger looking at him. But, it did take me a couple of days to actually snap out of it.”

“Actually, when your eyes meet, when he is looking at you with those expressions, you immediately have that déjà vu of those classic romantic films that he has done and we have loved him in those films. So you slip into that memory of what you have seen of him in the movies and have loved so much. Since most of our scenes were together, during the initial days when he kept looking at me very lovingly, it was very hard to not freeze in that moment,” Pannu recalled.

Apart from Shahrukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, Hirani’s directorial also starred Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover as their other three friends along with Boman Irani. The comedy-drama is based on the concept of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’, taken by Indians to immigrate to Western countries.

As per the numbers quoted by Indian media outlets and trade pandits, the title crossed the INR400 crore mark in its global Box Office collection, on day 13 of release.

