Dur-e-Fishan Saleem’s Instagram pictures go viral

‘Pardes’ actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem does not require an introduction now that her acting skills have made her a household name among Pakistani drama viewers.

The actor recently took her Instagram fans by surprise with her beautiful pictures wearing a purple saree for an event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dur-e-Fishan Saleem (@durefishans)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dur-e-Fishan Saleem (@durefishans)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dur-e-Fishan Saleem (@durefishans)

The images have been liked by many celebrities namely Minal Khan along with 84,270 others.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has made quite a name for her impressive work in several projects namely Bharaas and Pardes. Her performance in the former won her the award for New Emerging Talent (female) in the ARY People’s Choice Awards in March this year.

Will not do item numbers

In a recent interview, the actor had made it clear that she will never do item numbers or play characters who tend to objectify women despite being offered millions of rupees.

“I just don’t want to do item numbers,” she had said. “I just don’t want anything which objectifies a woman and her body or something like that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dur-e-Fishan Saleem (@durefishans)

The Pardes star added: “I am reserved about my clothing or anything that will make me go on that borders then I have to say no to it. I will never go there where a woman is objectified.”

She further said that can not be a good show host as it is not her forte.

“I feel that is too much work. Having a conversation is something I am not good at,” the actress said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dur-e-Fishan Saleem (@durefishans)

The actor will be next see in ARY Digital’s ‘Ishq Junoon’

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!