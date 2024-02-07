Dur-e-Fishan Saleem debuts a new look: See pictures

Showbiz A-lister Dur-e-Fishan Saleem won social media with her latest set of Instagram pictures, debuting a new, transformed hair look. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Dur-e-FIshan Saleem posted a new picture gallery of herself, featuring a changed hair look, with rather shorter tresses, styled in beach waves. “It’s FEB always,” she wrote in the caption of the two-photo post, followed by a woman haircut emoji.

The close-up shots, including a selfie, captured the ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star in an off-white, co-ord set, with all the focus on her new hair and trendy makeup. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans) The now-viral post was loved by thousands of social users on Gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

Apart from being one of the leading female stars of the industry at the moment with her consistently stellar performances, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with millions of followers on the photo and video-sharing platform Instagram alone.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Saleem last swept acclaim for her performance in the blockbuster drama serial ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’, co-starring A-list actor Mikaal Zulfiqar.

Affan Waheed breaks silence on marriage with Dur-e-Fishan Saleem