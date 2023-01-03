Dur-e-Fishan Saleem’s dreamy vacation pictures go viral!

The latest picture gallery of showbiz starlet Dur-e-Fishan Saleem from her dreamy vacation is viral across social media sites.

On Tuesday morning, the ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star treated her millions of followers on the photo and video sharing application with a bunch of her new pictures.

“Doing what I do best,” Saleem wrote in the caption of the five-picture gallery on the social platform and added a series of emojis along.

The aesthetic clicks see the celebrity enjoy some delish food in the chilly weather while taking a stroll in the park. While doing so, she served some major holiday-style inspo in a quirky and colourful outfit.

The huge fanbase of the celebrity on the gram showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments on the viral picture gallery.

To note, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is among the most promising new entrants in the showbiz industry and enjoys a huge fan following, in both online and offline spheres, thanks to not only her consistently amazing on-screen performances but also her stunning feed on the gram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in ARY Digital’s blockbuster serial ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ opposite heartthrob Danish Taimoor. The show aired its final episode 34 last month.

