Fatima Effendi wins social media with latest picture

Showbiz A-lister Fatima Effendi Kanwar won social media with her new picture going viral on social media sites.

On Monday, the ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’ actor treated her 2.7 million followers on the photo and video sharing application with a recent picture of herself.

“How’s your 2023 going so far?” the celebrity asked with the photo.

The lovely snap which seems to have been clicked at the sets of her serial sees Effendi dressed in a muted green eastern outfit as she posed, sitting on the stairs of a garden.

The huge fanbase of the actor on the gram showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments on the viral picture.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Fatima Effendi recently won applause for her stellar performance as Fiza in the daily soap ‘Betiyaan’.

Currently, she is being seen in the new play ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’ with Arez Ahmed and Inayat Khan. She essays the protagonist Hadia in the drama.

The serial – written by Sadia Akhter and directed by Saqib Zafar Khan – targets the burning question of society – “Is Marriage The Solution For Every Problem?”

‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara’ airs daily at 7 pm only on ARY Digital.

