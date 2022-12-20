Fatima Effendi turned down offer from Bollywood: Deets

Showbiz actor Fatima Effendi revealed she had turned down a film offer from Bollywood due to certain limitations and boundaries.

In one of her recent conversations with a media outlet, the ‘Betiyaan’ star mentioned that she once received a call to audition for a movie of Bollywood filmmaker Anees Bazmee.

“I never wanted it to be out, as people believe that it is made up or something but years ago I did get an offer for Anees Bazmee film which I never disclosed to anyone,” Effendi told the outlet.

She added, “I got the offer but did not accept it.”

“I have some limitations – not from family though – these are the boundaries that I have set for myself, which I follow even for dramas, but in films, you know, it is a different genre altogether, there are certain scenes, there is skin exposure [which I’m not comfortable with] in my boundaries,” the celebrity explained.

Effendi said that she is grateful and content with the work that she is doing with the directors who understand her limitations.

“Even in films, if there is something which is within my boundaries, I will definitely do it,” Effendi concluded.

Fatima Effendi bids farewell to ‘Betiyaan’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima Effendi won applause for her recent performance as Fiza in ARY Digital’s superhit serial ‘Betiyaan’. She is now set to wow the audiences with her new project, ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara’, where the A-list actor essays the protagonist Hadia opposite male leads Arez Ahmed (Faizan) and Inayat Khan (Razi).

The serial – written by Sadia Akhter and directed by Saqib Zafar Khan – targets the burning question of society “Is Marriage The Solution For Every Problem?”

The drama airs daily at 7 pm only on ARY Digital.

