Fatima Effendi bids farewell to ‘Betiyaan’

Actor Fatima Effendi said farewell to the team of ‘Betiyaan’ as the superhit serial came to an end last night, Sunday.

ARY Digital’s daily play ‘Betiyaan’ aired its final episode on Sunday. The show followed the story of an affectionate single father, Laiq Ahmed who went through immense difficulties for the love of his five daughters.

Soon after the finale episode, Effendi took to her account on the photo and video sharing application and dedicated a 10-picture gallery to the entire cast and crew of ‘Betiyaan’ along with a goodbye note.

“So the journey of Fiza comes to an end today. Thank you to my super amazing team for making this journey so easy and so memorable,” she wrote in the caption.

“Say bye bye to Fiza.”

Furthermore, she mentioned each of her co-stars on the show, and noted, “@mohammedahmedsyed the main energy on set, @imfahadsheikh for being an amazing costar, all my sisters @qudsiaali @mahenurhaider @tanyahussain9 @emaankhan.official1 and @javeria_saud_official my fav devar @sajjad_pal @sabahatalibukhari.”

Concluding her post, the actor thanked the director Meesam Naqvi and writer Asma Sayani along with producers, Fahad Mustafa and Dr Ali Kazmi.

Responding to the Insta post, actor Fahad Sheikh wrote, “Hamesha khush rahein, (Stay happy always),” while thousands of her followers liked the post.

Fatima Effendi, Kanwar Arsalan record hilarious reel together

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is now set to wow the audiences with her new project, ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara’. She will essay the protagonist Hadia on the play, opposite male leads Arez Ahmed (Faizan) and Inayat Khan (Razi). View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv) The drama will start airing on Monday, December 19, only on ARY Digital.

