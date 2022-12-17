Fatima Effendi, Kanwar Arsalan record hilarious reel together

The hilarious Instagram reel of showbiz actor Fatima Effendi and her husband Kanwar Arsalan is going viral on social media.

The ‘Betiyaan’ star took to her account on the photo and video sharing application in the late hours of Saturday and treated her 2.7 million followers with a hilarious reel of the real-life couple.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“Meri bday hai muje gift chahye, (It’s my birthday, I need a gift)” she wrote in the caption of the reel which sees the two mimic a humorous script as Effendi demanded an expensive gift from her husband for her birthday. Arsalan had a rib-tickling response to his wife. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Effendi Kanwar (@fatimaeffendikanwar) The viral reel was watched by thousands of Instagrammers and received numerous likes and comments for the celebrity couple on the gram.

To note, Effendi married ‘Chandni Begum’ actor Arsalan in 2012. The couple has two sons together, named Almir and Mahbir.

Fatima Effendi awes social media with latest pictures of sons

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima Effendi is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Betiyaan’. The serial follows the story of an affectionate father, Laiq Ahmed, “going through immense difficulties for the love of his five daughters.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

Moreover, she is all set with her next project, ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara’ alongside Arez Ahmed and Inayat Khan. The drama is coming soon only on ARY Digital.

Comments