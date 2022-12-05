Fatima Effendi awes social media with latest pictures of sons

The adorable picture gallery of showbiz A-lister Fatima Effendi with her two sons is going viral on social media sites.

On Sunday night, the ‘Betiyaan’ star posted a couple of new snaps with her kids on the photo and video sharing social platform. The three-picture gallery sees the celebrity and her two sons, Almir and Mahbir, dressed in bright neon outfits.

“Neon love,” Effendi wrote in the caption of the Insta post along with a red heart emoji.

The heart-melting clicks went viral within a couple of hours and were liked by thousands of social users. Several of her 2.7 million followers on gram also wrote lovely comments for the trio.

For the unversed, Fatima Effendi married ‘Chandni Begum’ actor Kanwar Arsalan in 2012. The couple has two sons together, named Almir and Mahbir.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima Effendi is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Betiyaan’. The serial follows the story of an affectionate father, Laiq Ahmed, “going through immense difficulties for the love of his five daughters.”

Effendi portrays Fiza – the eldest daughter of Laiq Ahmed and wife of Danish (Fahad Sheikh) in the play. The ensemble star cast of the family drama also features senior actor Mohammad Ahmed as the doting father while the female stars Mahenur Haider, Qudsia Ali, Tania Hussain and Emaan Khan play the other four daughters.

Moreover, the supporting cast includes Beena Masroor, Javeria Saud, Shahrayar Zaidi, Sabahat Bukhari, Sajjad Pal, Saad Fareedi and Osama Tahir among others.

‘Betiyaan’, written by Asma Sayani and directed by Meesam Naqvi, airs daily at 7:00 pm only on ARY Digital.

