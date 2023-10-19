‘Gram vs Aram’: Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shares relatable expectations vs reality moment

A-list actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has her Gram game sorted with candid, unfiltered yet relatable pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem treated her millions of followers with some rather raw and relatable pictures, probably from an outdoor shoot for a project.

“For the gram vs for the Aram,” she wrote in the caption of the two-photo gallery, featuring her ‘expectation vs reality’ moment for the soul and for social media, as she devoured some delectable food after a posing session for the Gram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the now-viral post with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is currently being seen in ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ opposite Mikaal Zulfiqar. The play about the importance of consent in marriages and relationships, also features Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Memoona Qudoos and others in pivotal roles.

Naila Zehra Jafri wrote the script for the Six Sigma production and veteran actor Saba Hamid has the direction credits for the play.

‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ airs every Tuesday and Wednesday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

