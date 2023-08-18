Dur-e-Fishan Saleem drops jaws with her glam look: See pictures

A-list actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has made a jaw-dropping outing on social media with her latest set of pictures in a glam look.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday morning, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem treated her 1.9 million followers with a bunch of her stunning pictures in black attire, from what looks like a recent photoshoot.

The four-photo gallery, captioned simply with a Chess Pawn emoji, sees the diva in a solid black sleeveless fit from a local designer, enhanced with multi-hued embroidery. She styled the look with a pair of small hoops and matching heels. Dur-e-Fishan flaunted bold smokey eyes and glossy pink lips for the bold look.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the post with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem was last seen in the biggest TV blockbuster of 2022, ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ alongside showbiz heartthrob Danish Taimoor.

She is all set to weave her magic on screen once again with the upcoming serial ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ co-starring Mikaal Zulfiqar. The intriguing teasers of the story also feature Kiran Malik, Ali Safina and others.

Naila Zehra Jafri wrote the script for the Six Sigma production while Saba Hamid has the direction credits.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem recalls ‘sweet’ superfan moment