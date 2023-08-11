Dur-e-Fishan Saleem recalls ‘sweet’ superfan moment

Actress and model Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, who has proved her mettle in the showbiz industry, recalled a superfan sending her a bouquet of flowers on shooting.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem spoke about the fan moment in an interview with an entertainment news agency.

The ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi‘ star said one of her fans sent her a flower bouquet every day, adding that such people – who are called fans – are the ones that make one a celebrity.

The veteran star also recalled how her fans helped her in finding Saag in Karachi.

“I wanted to have a very good Saag in Karachi, which I couldn’t find. When I posted on Instagram, I got around 150 replies telling her that the villagers deliver them to the cities,” she said.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is one of the most popular Pakistan celebrities on social media. She posts pictures and videos of herself and her professional endeavours for her 1.9 million Instagram followers.

Here are some of her captivating visuals.

On the acting front, she last made waves with her performance as the main protagonist, Mehak, in the most trending serial of 2022 ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi‘, as well as her music video debut in Asim Azhar’s single ‘Dard‘.

She was praised for her outstanding work in projects namely ‘Bharaas‘ and ‘Pardes‘.

In an interview, she made it clear that she will never do item numbers or play characters that objectify women even if she is offered millions of rupees.