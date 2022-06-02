‘Full of peaks, valleys, and an abyss’: Dur-e-Fishan on life of an actor

Showbiz starlet Dur-e-Fishan Saleem wins the internet with a thought-provoking message on the ‘uncertain’ life of artists, more specifically actors.

Dur-e-Fishan took to her official Instagram handle, Wednesday, to discuss the insights into the ‘uncertain’ moments of success and failure in the life of an actor. “There must be something crazy about the artists; that we willfully choose the life of uncertainty,” read the screenshot shared by the ‘Pardes’ actor on the photo and video sharing application.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

“A lifetime with no guarantees.”

“We put our bodies through some rigorous stuff. Our life is full of peaks and valleys and sometimes an abyss. We see unprecedented success and monumental failure all in a season sometimes within a fortnight,” the message stated further.

“We sit, stand, wake, sleep, starve, ache in awkward spots, glued together by a shared thrill. We lead disruptive lives, unhealthy schedules, and also regimented discipline. We work nights, days, weeks, through winters and monsoons and blistering summers. Away from home, from family, friends and all things familiar. Pushing ourselves to a breaking point.”

Summing up the extreme struggles and the uncertainty, the writer noted that it is “all for a piece of art, for a brief moment.”

Dur-e-Fishan is one of the most versatile actors in the entertainment industry at the moment. The actor has been praised for her performances in superhit projects ‘Bharaas’ and ‘Pardes’.

She is currently being seen in ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi‘ opposite Danish Taimoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hammad Shoaib (@hammadshoaib1)

The play tells the story of a son of a business tycoon, Shamsher, who falls in love with Mehak, a girl from middle-class family background.

Radain Shah has written the serial, which is directed by Ahmed Bhatti. It airs every Wednesday at 08:00 PM on ARY Digital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

Comments