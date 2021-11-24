Dur-e-Fishan Saleem hits back at internet troll

Actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem gave a befitting reply to a troll who claimed that celebrities get their images doctored to look slim.

The celebrity posted an attractive picture of her on Instagram. The users of the picture and video-sharing social media application to appreciate her looks.

However, a netizen took exception to the comments and came up with the remarks.

The Instagram user said that she saw the pictures from the wedding photographer’s page and asked why celebrities tend to get their images edited to look slim.

She added that it is the right time to decrease that complex.

“Be real and if not then why such celebrities fake about being real on their stories and posts on their (Insta)gram.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem came up with a brilliant reply to the troll’s statement.

“Hi darling. None of these pictures are edited. Just angles. I am raw and authentic and own my body because there is nothing more beautiful than curves. Love.”

The Bharaas star has a huge fan base on Instagram with millions of followers. She shares images of photoshoots and projects behind the scenes.

The celebrity, who has worked in superhit projects, received a lot of praise for her impressive performances in projects including Bharaas and Pardes.

She had won the award for New Emerging Talent (female) for her performance in Bharaas in the ARY People’s Choice Awards in March this year.

