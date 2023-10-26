Dur-e-Fishan Saleem teases her favourite part in ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’

A-list actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared BTS pictures and details from the poster shoot of her ongoing serial ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared BTS pictures from her serial, teasing that her favourite part of the story is coming up in future episodes.

With a junk jewellery-laden two-picture gallery of herself, in the look she sported on the poster of ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’, she described, “Jaisa meri marzi sa apki marzi ka safar❤️‍🩹 Saba Apa and Nadeem bhai decided the poster had to be a women decked up in jewellery – as Naila jee has beautifully penned ‘’zewarat gulami ki nishani ha’.”

She continued, “Mental abuse -the invisible wound. No matter how Independent/educated a women is-she’ll always break while going through such circumstances as Alizeh says ‘main aishta aishta mit Rahi hoo’. My favourite part of the story starts now❤️‍🩹”

“Biggest hug to all the love coming my way and to the critique -learning each day ;we’ll get there slow and steady inshAllah,” she concluded.

Thousands of her fans liked the post and praised her performance in the new project.

It is worth mentioning here that ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’, starring Dur-e-Fishan Saleem and Mikaal Zulfiqar in their maiden collaboration, sheds light on the importance of consent in marriages and relationships.

Naila Zehra Jafri wrote the script for the Six Sigma production and veteran actor Saba Hamid has the direction credits for the play, which airs every Tuesday and Wednesday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

