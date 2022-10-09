Dur-e-Fishan Saleem sets fashion goals in new pictures

The stylish new pictures of showbiz starlet Dur-e-Fishan Saleem are viral across social media platforms.

On her official handle on the photo and video sharing application, ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star posted a new picture gallery in the wee hours of Sunday. The celebrity added a single Christmas tree emoji in the caption of the latest post.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The actor put on a stylish display in weekend clicks with her Zara maxi dress paired with nude heels and no makeup look. Thousands of social users showered their love on the viral pictures of Dur-e-Fishan with likes and applauding comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

Have a look at some of the comments on the Instagram post.

Pretty you 🙂

Damn❤️🔥🔥

cutie ❤️

Mehek❣️

In other news, Dur-e-Fishan recently crossed the coveted one million followers mark on her official Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

The celebrity enjoys a huge fan following in both, online and offline spheres, thanks to not only her consistently amazing on-screen performances but also her stunning feed on the gram.

On the work front, she is currently being seen as Mehak – the protagonist – in ARY Digital’s trending serial ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi’, opposite handsome hunk Danish Taimoor.

Also read: Dur-e-Fishan Saleem unlocks new milestone

Directed by Ahmed Bhatti and written by Radain Shah, the show has a stellar cast with the likes of Laila Wasti, Noman Aijaz, Atiqa Odho, Hammad Shoaib, Zainab Qayyum, Shahood Alvi, Shahood Alvi, Tipu Shareef, Emad Butt, and Shehzeen Rahat.

The trending serial airs every Wednesday in prime time on ARY Digital.

Comments