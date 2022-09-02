Dur-e-Fishan Saleem unlocks new milestone

Showbiz A-lister Dur-e-Fishan Saleem crossed the coveted million followers mark on her official Instagram handle.

On the photo and video sharing application, Thursday, the ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star shared the achievement with a new picture gallery. “Happy 1M loversssssssss,” she announced in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

“One of the things I didn’t pay for in 2 years. Love love and big hugs.Xxx,” read the caption on the two-picture gallery, which sees the actor glowing in a bright red top. Thousands of her fans congratulated the actor on her achievement and wrote heart-warming comments on the post.

Have a look at some of the comments.

Finally Queenie crossed 1 MILLION!!! ❤❤💫❤❤💫❤❤💫❤❤

Congratulations My queen😍😍😍❤️

You deserves more 👏you are the phenomenal actress ❤👏

Happy 1 million followers 😍😍

View this post on Instagram

Earlier this week, the celebrity urged her social media followers to donate generously to flood victims in Pakistan. Saleem requested people not to save for the future and make donations for the flood affectees in any amount possible. She further mentioned that if anyone is unable to do so, they should at least say a prayer for those in need.

Also read: Dur-e-Fishan Saleem reveals secrets of her glowing skin

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem enjoys a huge fan following in both, online and offline spheres, and like her consistently amazing on-screen performances, the celeb rules Instagram with frequent glimpses of personal as well as professional life.

View this post on Instagram

On the work front, she is currently being seen as Mehak – the protagonist – in ARY Digital’s trending serial ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi’, which airs every Wednesday in prime time.

