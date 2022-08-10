Dur-e-Fishan Saleem reveals secrets of her glowing skin

Showbiz starlet Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared a secret face mask recipe that she swears by for the beaming glow on her skin.
In her recent outing with a digital portal, the ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ actor spilt her family’s secret routine which she strictly follows for her glowing skin despite the regular shooting schedules.
To begin with, Dur-e-Fishan emphasized the importance of removing every particle of makeup from the skin with the help of wipes and some micellar water. After which, she prepared a face pack – using all ingredients out of the kitchen – which she revealed is quite beneficial for dry, irritated skin.
For the pack, she mixed a tablespoon each of barley flour and orange peel powder, with two tablespoons of Almond flour. After mixing the dry ingredients, a tablespoon each of yoghurt and milk was added to make a thick paste.
The actor put a thick layer of paste on washed face and let it dry completely for 15-20 minutes. Then she removed the mask after scrubbing and put a thin layer of honey on her face and washed it off after 15 minutes with lukewarm water.
For the last step of her hour-long skincare regime, Dur-e-Fishan prepared rice water and rose petal toner and put it on her face with the help of a spray bottle.
Well, that was quite a self-pampering routine. Are you trying this secret face mask recipe by Dur-e-Fishan for that glow?
On the work front, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is currently being seen as Mehak – the protagonist – in ARY Digital’s trending serial ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi’, which airs every Wednesday.
