Dur-e-Fishan Saleem looks elegant in latest viral pictures

Actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared a series of her pictures in which she was looking elegant and they have gone viral on social media.

The pictures got thousands of likes from the users of the application. They wrote how beautiful she looked in the comments sections.

The celebrity keeps the fans updated by posting pictures and videos of her dramas on the picture and video-sharing social media application.

She was praised for her outstanding work in projects namely Bharaas and Pardes.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem bagged the award for New Emerging Talent (female) for her performance in Bharaas in the ARY People’s Choice Awards in March this year.

She, during an interview, made it clear that she will never do item numbers or play characters that objectify women even if she is offered millions of rupees.

Earlier, the actor gave a strong reply to a netizen who claimed that celebrities edit their pictures for making them look slim.

The celebrity said that not a single picture of her is doctored. She described herself as raw and authentic, adding that curves are most beautiful.

