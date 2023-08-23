Talk about marzi, consent: Dur-e-Fishan Saleem on her new serial

A-list actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem spoke about her new serial ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ which touches upon the crucial topic of consent in marriage and relationships.

In a recent Q&A session with her followers on the social site Instagram, the ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star spoke about the new serial, which is set to premiere tonight.

“I can’t wait for you all to see us talk about marzi/consent as loudly as we could have on screen,” she teased about the play, which follows the eventful story of Sherry and Alizeh, ‘full of twists and turns’. Speaking about her character, Dur-e-Fishan explained, “Alizeh is a girl of today’s age; strong and resilient and how she copes with patriarchy that is just not instilled in men but women too is what Jaisay Aapki Marzi is all about.”

Moreover, the actor also hinted at her future career plans during the session when a fan asked about her choice of scripts if she would have been a writer. Dur-e-Fishan believed she could never be a full-fledged writer but is good at content ideas and hopes that she can do something along those lines next year. ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ also stars actor Mikaal Zulfiqar with Dur-e-Fishan, while Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Memoona Qudoos and others feature in pivotal roles.

Naila Zehra Jafri wrote the script for the Six Sigma production and veteran actor Saba Hamid has the direction credits for the play.

‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ will air every Tuesday and Wednesday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

