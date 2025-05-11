Dur-e-Fishan Saleem pens heartfelt note for mom on Mother’s Day

Pakistani actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared adorable photos with her mom as she penned a heartfelt note on Mother’s Day on Sunday.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In an Instagram post, the actress expressed gratitude to her mother for her role in her personal and professional life.

“Happy Mama’s Day (not that you don’t already run every day). Here is to my mama who’ll text me in the morning and night before sleeping /who would know my schedule more than I would know and who’ll read all my scripts and complain when I don’t do a script she loved,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem added, “May you always love nature, windows and all things fresh and windy (claustrophobia in me was given birth) and may you always be the reason why I always breath and dance to my own tune.”

Read more: Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is serving lewks for her brother’s wedding

The Pakistani actress also shared the grief of those mothers who lost their sons, saying that nothing is worth the “breaking of a mother’s heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

“May ALLAH keep all mama’s heart at peace Ameen. Say mashALLAH for my mama -I have become scared of nazar lately,” she added.

Notably, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is one of the leading female stars of the industry at the moment, with her consistently stellar performances, while she also enjoys a massive fan following on social media.