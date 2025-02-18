Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is serving lewks for her brother’s wedding

A-list actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem got into her fashion icon mode as the exciting sister served some stunning desi glam lewks for her brother’s wedding.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is as excited as she can be to become a real-life ‘nand (sister-in-law)’, as her brother has tied the knot, and naturally, the ecstatic dulhey ki behen did not miss on the opportunity to go a little overboard with her traditional yet chic looks for the wedding festivities over the past few weeks.

The celebrations kickstarted earlier this month with an at-home Mayun affair, for which the ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star dressed in a mustard-hued ensemble, comprising of a multi-coloured gharara and a solid embellished short shirt and dupatta, by Pakistani designer duo Nickie Nina. She kept the styling rather simple with minimal makeup and front-braided hair, while her bright pink bangles added just the right amount of colour pop to the look.

This was followed by what looked like the daytime nikah in the mountains and oh boy, did Saleem disappoint with her all-white subtle, yet just the right amount of silver bling gharara look? Absolutely not. She wore a custom velvet gharara set by ace designer Hussain Rehar, paired with chunky silver bangles and pearl and gold jewellery, completing the look with minimal makeup and simple blow-dried hair.

A family wedding and no saree look from the diva? That would be a missed opportunity and a crime that she did not commit. For what looked like a finale of the festivities, Saleem opted for a candy pink saree by the design house Muse Luxe and let it do all the talking. She complimented the stunning hues and embellishments of the saree with the minimalistic styling of middle-parted sleek hair, monotoned makeup and a pair of statement earrings.

The now-viral picture dumps from her brother’s wedding festivities are being loved by her millions of fans in the digital sphere, who cannot stop gushing over the actor as well as her immaculate styling and stunning visuals.

Notably, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is one of the leading female stars of the industry at the moment, with her consistently stellar performances, while she also enjoys a massive fan following on social media.